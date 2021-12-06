Hilsa preservation workshop held in Rajbari

RAJBARI, Dec 5: Speakers at an awareness workshop underscored the need for preserving hilsa and other fish fry in the district.

They said every year about 700 tonnes of jatka are being caught by fishermen from the Padma River in the district.

If jatka is protected, the country can earn about Tk 1.20 crore yearly, they maintained.

The speakers further said, from November to June, 8 months every year, government bans catching of jatka fish, but some fishermen ignoring the ban catch jatka with current nets.

The awareness workshop was held in the auditorium of Rajbari Officers Club. It was jointly organized by district administration and the Department of Fisheries.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Jayanti Rupa Roy chaired the workshop.

Zillur Rahman, project director of hilsa fish preservation and development management, was present as chief guest.

Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out from the DC office, and it paraded main roads of the town.

About 100 fishermen, fish cultivators, government and non-government officers, and print and electronic media men took part in the workshop.



