Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 December, 2021, 1:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Hilsa preservation workshop held in Rajbari

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Our Correspondent 

RAJBARI, Dec 5: Speakers at an awareness workshop underscored the need for preserving hilsa and other fish fry in the district.
They said every year about 700 tonnes of jatka are being  caught  by fishermen from the  Padma River  in the district.
If jatka is protected, the country can earn about Tk 1.20 crore yearly, they maintained.
The speakers further said, from November to June,  8 months every year, government bans catching of jatka fish, but some fishermen ignoring the ban catch jatka with current nets.
The awareness workshop was held in the auditorium of Rajbari Officers Club. It was jointly organized by district administration and the Department of Fisheries.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Jayanti Rupa Roy chaired the workshop.
Zillur Rahman, project director of hilsa fish preservation and  development management, was present as chief guest.
Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out from the DC office, and it paraded main roads of the town.
About 100 fishermen, fish cultivators, government and non-government  officers, and print and electronic media men  took part in the workshop.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man jailed for spreading wife’s nude photos in Rajshahi
Five UZs of Dinajpur liberated today
Hilsa preservation workshop held in Rajbari
5 killed in road mishaps in four districts
Md Mamunur Rashid Kiron, MP, inaugurated the construction work
Woman among two killed in two districts
Flag rally on Golden Jubilee of Independence brought out in Gaibandha
Two people found dead in two districts


Latest News
4 family members burnt in N'ganj house fire
Non-stop downpour halts 3rd day's play
Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years
Modi reassures to continue working with Hasina
Natore train services with other parts resume after 6 hrs
Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries
Cox's Bazar shootout kills two 'robbers'
Fauci: 'Encouraging' early feedback on Omicron case severity
More omicron detected as US hospitals strain under delta surge
Chelsea thump Arsenal to win FA Cup
Most Read News
Indonesia erruption death toll climbs to 13
Bangladesh reports six deaths, 197 fresh cases from Covid
Murder of maid at Gulshan: Couple make confession, sent to jail
1 dead, dozens hurt in Indonesia erruption
US presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98
Belgian zoo hippos test positive for COVID
Rains mars day 2 game of Bangladesh vs Pakistan
Britain tightens COVID testing for inbound travellers
One killed, 8 hurt in Rohingya camp wedding clash
We don't want to see 'kawas' in Awami League: Taposh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft