5 killed in road mishaps in four districts

Five people including two women have been killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Noakhali, Panchagarh, Chapainawabganj and Khulna, in two days.

NOAKHALI: A woman was killed and her husband injured in a road accident in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Fatema Begum, 27, wife of Abu Jaher Sumon, 32, a resident of Ramharitaluk Village under Kaladarap Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said Sumon along with his wife was returning home from a relative's house in Sonaimuri Upazila in the evening riding by a motorcycle.

A oil-laden lorry hit the motorcycle in BSCIC area on the Dhaka-Noakhali Road at around 7:30pm, leaving Fatema dead on the spot and her husband Sumon seriously injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body at night and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Sunday morning.

Injured Sumon is now undergoing treatment at the hospital.

However, police seized the lorry but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandraganj Highway Police Station (PS) Mridul Kanti Kuri confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jabeda Khatun, 70, wife of Ismail Haque, a resident of Nari Dhamnagachh Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a speedy motorcycle hit Jabeda Khatun in Tiranaihat Union on the Banglabandha National Highway at around 4pm while she was crossing the road, which left her critically injured.

Locals rescued her and rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

Tentulia Model PS OC Abu Sayem Mia confirmed the incident.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Two men were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Ziaur Rahman, 38, of Pirojpur Village in the upazila, and Jahangir Alam, 37, of Mannur Mor area in Bholahat Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said a microbus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Koilabari Truck Terminal area in the evening, leaving Ziaur Rahman and Jahangir Alam dead on the spot and three others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and fire fighters took the injured men to Shibganj Upazila Health Complex.

Shibganj PS OC Farid Hossain said police seized the microbus but its driver managed to flee the scene.

However, legal action is under process in this connection, the OC added.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A teenage boy of Dumuria Upazila in the district was killed in a road accident on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Gazi Toufiqur Rahman Koushik, 18, son of Gazi Mizanur Rahman, a resident of the upazila sadar.

Local and the deceased's family sources said an easy-bike hit a motorcycle carrying Koushik in Power House intersection area in Khulna City at around 8pm, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Koushik dead.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at Dumuria at around 11am.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the upazila after Johr prayer.







