Md Mamunur Rashid Kiron, MP, inaugurated the construction work of Bhababhadri Bridge on the Chadraganj-Odarhat Road in Begumganj Upazila on Saturday evening. Upazila Executive Engineer Kazi Kamrul Islam and Alaiyapur UP Chairman Gias Uddin were also present at the programme. photo: observer