Woman among two killed in two districts

Two people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Gazipur and Netrakona, in two days.

GAZIPUR: A housewife was strangled by her husband in Kapasia Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Marufa Akter, 16, wife of Emon, a resident of Barnal Village in Sreepur Upazila. She was the daughter of Masud Mia of Sinhasree Borober Village in Kapasia Upazila.

Family members of the deceased said Marufa went to her father's house recently as her mother-in-law blamed her of stealing money from the house.

On Friday night, Emon, 20, son of Emdadul Haque of Barnal Village in Sreepur Upazila, went to visit his father-in-law's house at Kapasia and strangled Marufa to death when she was sleeping.

The accused fled the scene soon after the killing.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

However, police, in a drive, arrested Emon from Barami area in Sreepur Upazila in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kapasia Police Station (PS) AFM Nasim confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway in this connection.

NETRAKONA: A farmer has allegedly been murdered by his neighbour in Kendua Upazila of the district on Thursday morning over a trifling matter.

Deceased Abul Kashem Khan, 65, son of late Rahim Khan, was a resident of Chhilimpur Village under Chirang Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Kashem was locked into an altercation with his neighbour Sadeque Khan at around 10am over drying paddy in the courtyard.

At one stage of the altercation, Sadeque punched him, leaving him severely injured.

Injured Kashem was taken to Kendua Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kendua PS OC Shah Newaz confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.











