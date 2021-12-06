Video
Home Countryside

Flag rally on Golden Jubilee of Independence brought out in Gaibandha

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Dec 5: A flag rally was held in the district town on Wednesday on the occasion of Golden Jubilee of Independence.
Office sources said the government adopted a decision to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Independence  holding 21 grand rallies with
the title 'Victory on Streets" across the country from November 26.
Accordingly, a grand rally at the arrangement of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Department here was brought out from the DC office premises on Wednesday in cooperation with district administration and ended at district Ansar and VDP office here parading the main roads of the district town.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin formally inaugurated the rally and led it as chief guest.
The rally was also attended. among others. by Additional DC-General Sadequr Rahman, Sadar Upazilaansar and VDP Officer Hasina Khatun, Fulchhari upazila Ansar and VDP officer Md. Shahidul Islam and training officer Selim Parvez.
Earlier, a welcome speech on behalf of the district commandant (acting) was delivered by Gobindaganj Upazila Ansar and VDP Officer Md. Asadul Islam.
Taking part in the discussion marking the golden jubilee, DC Abdul Matin said Bangladesh would become a developed and prosperous country soon as the foundation of development has been built in every sector under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Bangladesh has also attained unprecedented progress in all socio-economic sectors, the DC concluded.





