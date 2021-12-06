Video
Two people found dead in two districts

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131

Two people including a tourist have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Narayanganj and Cox's Bazar, in two days.
SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Police recovered the body of a woman from Sonargaon Upazila in the district on Sunday morning.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 32, could not be known immediately.
Police sources said locals spotted the body of the woman in Singlabo area on the Asian Highway in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Sonargaon Police Station sources confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.
COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the hanging body of a man from a hotel in the district town on Saturday.
The body was recovered from Alam Guest House in Kolatali area of the town at around 11am.
The deceased was identified as Sanjay Kumar Sarker. He hailed from Sirajganj District. A young woman was taken into police custody for questioning in this connection.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Cox's Bazar Tourist Police's Additional Superintendent of Police Md Mohiuddin Ahmed confirmed the incident.


