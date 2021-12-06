Meherpur freed today



A Mass Grave Memorial in Meherpur. photo: observer

The FFs under the leadership of late General M A Manzur liberated the district. Valiant FFs fought in manoeuvre along Meherpur border in November. They intensified their guerrilla war strategy to demoralise Pakistani forces.

A fierce fight took place in Inchakhali-Buripota border area in Sadar Upazila by the end of November, where the occupation forces suffered a heavy casualty. Over 50 Pakistani forces were killed in the attack. FFs managed to liberate entire Meherpur on December 6. They took control of Mehepur.

Guerrillas with the assistance of the allied forces started to advance towards Meherpur on December 5. Occupation forces started retreating on the day in the face of terrible attack with heavy guns.

They were totally retreated from Meherpur at midnight on December 6. The defeated Pakistan soldiers damaged the Amjhupi bridge on the Kazla River and Dinadatta Bridge on the Chewtia River.

People had passed the whole night in a horrific state and with a deep sentiment of pleasure to see the rising sun of the independence. The whole town and surrounding areas were besieged by FFs. They chanted slogan 'Joy-Bangla' in a jubilant mood. People hoisted the National Flag at dawn atop all private and public buildings.

Different programmes have been undertaken to celebrate the day.









