Nine more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Dec 5: Nine more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in two districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,423 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said of the newly infected people, eight are in Bogura and one in Rajshahi districts.

A total of 1,680 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of the total deceased, 685 were from Bogura, 323 from Rajshahi including 204 in the city and 175 from Natore districts.

Among the total infected, 95,834 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 12 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.







