

Footprint fossil oldest instances of upright human walking

The site in Tanzania, where five consecutive footprints known as "The Laetoli Footprints" were discovered in 1970, was dated in previous studies to more than three million years ago. While earlier research found that some of these fossil footprints were made by a human ancestor hominin species walking upright on two legs about 3.6 million years ago, the other marks in nearby sites fell into obscurity as a few resembled bear prints.

Some experts thought these were made by a young bear walking upright on its hind legs. The current study, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, reveals that while these footprints in Site A are very different from those discovered in 1970, they were also made by an early upright walking-human - a bipedal hominin - suggesting that multiple species of hominins coexisted on the landscape.

In the new study, the scientists re-excavated and fully cleaned the five consecutive footprints at Site A and compared some of the tracks to the footprints of black bears, chimpanzees, and modern humans.

After assessing nearly 50 hours of footage of four semi-wild juvenile black bears at a rescue and rehabilitation centre in New Hampshire, the scientists found that they walked on two legs less than 1 per cent of the time, making it unlikely for a bear to have made the Laetoli footprints.

The scientists say this could be so given there were no ancient bear footprints of this time in the area walking on four legs. The researchers also measured, photographed, and 3D-scanned the footprints and found that these were indeed made by an early human hominin ancestor, including a large impression for the heel and the big toe. While bear heels taper and their toes and feet are fan-like, early human feet are squared off and have a prominent big toe, the study noted.

-INDEPENDENT







