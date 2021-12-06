Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 December, 2021, 1:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Footprint fossil oldest instances of upright human walking

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

Footprint fossil oldest instances of upright human walking

Footprint fossil oldest instances of upright human walking

DODOMA, Dec 5: A set of fossil footprints in Tanzania, previously thought to have been made by a bear, have now been found to be one of the oldest examples of upright walking in early humans.
The site in Tanzania, where five consecutive footprints known as "The Laetoli Footprints" were discovered in 1970, was dated in previous studies to more than three million years ago. While earlier research found that some of these fossil footprints were made by a human ancestor hominin species walking upright on two legs about 3.6 million years ago, the other marks in nearby sites fell into obscurity as a few resembled bear prints.
Some experts thought these were made by a young bear walking upright on its hind legs. The current study, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, reveals that while these footprints in Site A are very different from those discovered in 1970, they were also made by an early upright walking-human - a bipedal hominin - suggesting that multiple species of hominins coexisted on the landscape.
In the new study, the scientists re-excavated and fully cleaned the five consecutive footprints at Site A and compared some of the tracks to the footprints of black bears, chimpanzees, and modern humans.
After assessing nearly 50 hours of footage of four semi-wild juvenile black bears at a rescue and rehabilitation centre in New Hampshire, the scientists found that they walked on two legs less than 1 per cent of the time, making it unlikely for a bear to have made the Laetoli footprints.
The scientists say this could be so given there were no ancient bear footprints of this time in the area walking on four legs. The researchers also measured, photographed, and 3D-scanned the footprints and found that these were indeed made by an early human hominin ancestor, including a large impression for the heel and the big toe. While bear heels taper and their toes and feet are fan-like, early human feet are squared off and have a prominent big toe, the study noted.
    -INDEPENDENT





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US, West blast Taliban over 'summary killings'
Footprint fossil oldest instances of upright human walking
Indonesia Semeru volcanic eruption kills 14
‘Shipwreck of civilisation’
A resident flees in panic as cold lava and volcanic ash reach nearby
Merkel to leave political stage on Wednesday
Indian forces kill 13 civilians amid ambush blunder
Merkel makes farewell plea for Germans to get vaccinated


Latest News
4 family members burnt in N'ganj house fire
Non-stop downpour halts 3rd day's play
Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years
Modi reassures to continue working with Hasina
Natore train services with other parts resume after 6 hrs
Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries
Cox's Bazar shootout kills two 'robbers'
Fauci: 'Encouraging' early feedback on Omicron case severity
More omicron detected as US hospitals strain under delta surge
Chelsea thump Arsenal to win FA Cup
Most Read News
Indonesia erruption death toll climbs to 13
Bangladesh reports six deaths, 197 fresh cases from Covid
Murder of maid at Gulshan: Couple make confession, sent to jail
1 dead, dozens hurt in Indonesia erruption
US presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98
Belgian zoo hippos test positive for COVID
Rains mars day 2 game of Bangladesh vs Pakistan
Britain tightens COVID testing for inbound travellers
One killed, 8 hurt in Rohingya camp wedding clash
We don't want to see 'kawas' in Awami League: Taposh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft