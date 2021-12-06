Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 December, 2021, 1:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

‘Shipwreck of civilisation’

Pope says on neglect of refugees

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147

ATHENS, Dec 5: Pope Francis on Sunday returned to the island of Lesbos, the migration flashpoint he first visited in 2016, calling the neglect of migrants the "shipwreck of civilisation".
The pope has long championed the cause of migrants and his visit comes a day after he delivered a stinging rebuke to Europe which he said was "torn by nationalist     egoism".
"In Europe there are those who persist in treating the problem as a matter that does not concern them," the pope said as he spent some two hours at Lesbos' Mavrovouni camp where nearly 2,200 asylum seekers live.
On the second day of his visit to Greece, he met dozens of child asylum seekers and relatives standing behind metal barriers and stopped to embrace a boy called Mustafa.
"I am trying to help you," Francis told one group through his interpreter.
People later gathered in a tent to sing songs and psalms to the pontiff.
Pope Francis warned that the Mediterranean "is becoming a grim cemetery without tombstones" and that "after all this time, we see that little in the world has changed with regard to the issue of        migration".
He said the root causes "should be confronted -- not the poor people who pay the consequences and are even used for political propaganda".
The European Union has been locked in a dispute with Belarus over an influx of migrants travelling through the former Soviet state seeking to enter Poland, Lithuania and Latvia in recent months.
Britain and France have also traded barbs over the increasing number of migrants making the deadly Channel crossing to reach the UK in the wake of the November 24 mass drowning which claimed 27 lives.
"His visit is a blessing," said Rosette Leo, a Congolese asylum seeker at the site.
However, Menal Albilal, a Syrian mother with a two-month-old baby whose asylum claim was rejected after two years on the island, said refugees "want more than words, we need help."
"The conditions here are not good for a baby," she told AFP.
"The Greek government should think about us, we've been here for two years without work or education," said Franois Woumfo, from Cameroon.
- 'Terrible modern Odyssey' -
The temporary Mavrovouni tent camp was hurriedly erected after the sprawling camp of Moria, Europe's largest such site at the time, burned down last year.
Greek authorities blamed a group of young Afghans for the incident and security was substantially enhanced for the pontiff's Sunday visit.
The pope's trip to Lesbos was shorter than his last as he will hold a mass for some 2,500 people at the Megaron Athens Concert Hall later in the day.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US, West blast Taliban over 'summary killings'
Footprint fossil oldest instances of upright human walking
Indonesia Semeru volcanic eruption kills 14
‘Shipwreck of civilisation’
A resident flees in panic as cold lava and volcanic ash reach nearby
Merkel to leave political stage on Wednesday
Indian forces kill 13 civilians amid ambush blunder
Merkel makes farewell plea for Germans to get vaccinated


Latest News
4 family members burnt in N'ganj house fire
Non-stop downpour halts 3rd day's play
Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years
Modi reassures to continue working with Hasina
Natore train services with other parts resume after 6 hrs
Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries
Cox's Bazar shootout kills two 'robbers'
Fauci: 'Encouraging' early feedback on Omicron case severity
More omicron detected as US hospitals strain under delta surge
Chelsea thump Arsenal to win FA Cup
Most Read News
Indonesia erruption death toll climbs to 13
Bangladesh reports six deaths, 197 fresh cases from Covid
Murder of maid at Gulshan: Couple make confession, sent to jail
1 dead, dozens hurt in Indonesia erruption
US presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98
Belgian zoo hippos test positive for COVID
Rains mars day 2 game of Bangladesh vs Pakistan
Britain tightens COVID testing for inbound travellers
One killed, 8 hurt in Rohingya camp wedding clash
We don't want to see 'kawas' in Awami League: Taposh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft