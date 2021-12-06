Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 December, 2021, 1:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

A resident flees in panic as cold lava and volcanic ash reach nearby

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 281

A resident flees in panic as cold lava and volcanic ash reach nearby

A resident flees in panic as cold lava and volcanic ash reach nearby

A resident flees in panic as cold lava and volcanic ash reach nearby areas on December 5, 2021 at Sumber Wuluh         village in Lumajang, Indonesia.    Photo : Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US, West blast Taliban over 'summary killings'
Footprint fossil oldest instances of upright human walking
Indonesia Semeru volcanic eruption kills 14
‘Shipwreck of civilisation’
A resident flees in panic as cold lava and volcanic ash reach nearby
Merkel to leave political stage on Wednesday
Indian forces kill 13 civilians amid ambush blunder
Merkel makes farewell plea for Germans to get vaccinated


Latest News
4 family members burnt in N'ganj house fire
Non-stop downpour halts 3rd day's play
Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years
Modi reassures to continue working with Hasina
Natore train services with other parts resume after 6 hrs
Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries
Cox's Bazar shootout kills two 'robbers'
Fauci: 'Encouraging' early feedback on Omicron case severity
More omicron detected as US hospitals strain under delta surge
Chelsea thump Arsenal to win FA Cup
Most Read News
Indonesia erruption death toll climbs to 13
Bangladesh reports six deaths, 197 fresh cases from Covid
Murder of maid at Gulshan: Couple make confession, sent to jail
1 dead, dozens hurt in Indonesia erruption
US presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98
Belgian zoo hippos test positive for COVID
Rains mars day 2 game of Bangladesh vs Pakistan
Britain tightens COVID testing for inbound travellers
One killed, 8 hurt in Rohingya camp wedding clash
We don't want to see 'kawas' in Awami League: Taposh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected]m, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft