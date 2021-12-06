Video
Merkel to leave political stage on Wednesday

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212

BERLIN, Dec 5: Angela Merkel, in power for so long that a generation of Germans grew up knowing only her as chancellor, is set to leave the political stage when she hands the reins over to her successor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday.
Through four successive terms spanning 16 years, Merkel, who is Germany's first woman chancellor, steered the country -- and Europe -- through crisis after crisis.
She was called "the leader of the free world" against authoritarian populists on the march in Europe and the United States, but Angela Merkel is wrapping up a historic 16 years in power with a mixed legacy at home and abroad. In office so long she was dubbed Germany's "eternal chancellor", Merkel, 67, leaves with her popularity so resilient she would likely have won a record fifth term had she sought it.
Instead, Merkel will pass the baton as the first German chancellor to step down entirely by choice, with a whole generation of voters never knowing another person at the top.    -AFP


