Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 December, 2021, 1:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Indian forces kill 13 civilians amid ambush blunder

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246

NEW DELHI, Dec 5: Indian security forces killed 13 civilians in the northeastern state of Nagaland after firing on a truck and later shooting at a crowd that gathered to protest the attack, police said Sunday.
Troops shot dead six labourers returning to their homes on Saturday afternoon in Mon district, near the Myanmar border, after setting up an ambush for insurgents they believed were operating in the area.
Family members and villagers later went looking for the missing men and confronted the troops after finding the bodies.
"This is where a confrontation happened between the two sides, and the security personnel fired, killing seven more people," Nagaland police officer Sandeep M. Tamgadge told AFP.
Tamgadge said the situation in the district was "very tense right now", with nine other civilians wounded in the second incident now being treated in local hospitals.
The Indian army said in a statement one of its soldiers had died during the confrontation, with an unspecified number of troops wounded.
It added soldiers were acting on "credible intelligence" that insurgents were operating in the area and had laid an ambush to intercept them.
"The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law," the statement said.
'Appeal for peace'
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio appealed for calm and announced an investigation into the event.
"The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable," he said on Twitter. "Appeal for peace from all sections."
Mon district is about 220 miles (350 kilometres) from Nagaland's capital Kohima, and is more than a day's drive only along poorly maintained roads.
Senior state, police and army officials had reached the district to investigate, a senior state government official, who asked not to be named, told AFP.
India's Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his regret over the incident and said the state probe would "ensure justice to the bereaved families".
Nagaland and other states in northeast India, linked to the rest of the country by a narrow land corridor, has seen decades of unrest among ethnic and separatist groups.
The region is home to dozens of tribal groups and small guerrilla armies whose demands range from greater autonomy to secession from India.
Over the years insurgency has waned, with many groups striking deals with New Delhi for more powers, but a large Indian garrison remains stationed in the region.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US, West blast Taliban over 'summary killings'
Footprint fossil oldest instances of upright human walking
Indonesia Semeru volcanic eruption kills 14
‘Shipwreck of civilisation’
A resident flees in panic as cold lava and volcanic ash reach nearby
Merkel to leave political stage on Wednesday
Indian forces kill 13 civilians amid ambush blunder
Merkel makes farewell plea for Germans to get vaccinated


Latest News
4 family members burnt in N'ganj house fire
Non-stop downpour halts 3rd day's play
Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years
Modi reassures to continue working with Hasina
Natore train services with other parts resume after 6 hrs
Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries
Cox's Bazar shootout kills two 'robbers'
Fauci: 'Encouraging' early feedback on Omicron case severity
More omicron detected as US hospitals strain under delta surge
Chelsea thump Arsenal to win FA Cup
Most Read News
Indonesia erruption death toll climbs to 13
Bangladesh reports six deaths, 197 fresh cases from Covid
Murder of maid at Gulshan: Couple make confession, sent to jail
1 dead, dozens hurt in Indonesia erruption
US presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98
Belgian zoo hippos test positive for COVID
Rains mars day 2 game of Bangladesh vs Pakistan
Britain tightens COVID testing for inbound travellers
One killed, 8 hurt in Rohingya camp wedding clash
Man killed in Dinajpur road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft