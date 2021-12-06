Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 December, 2021, 1:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

AC Milan move top of Serie A, Inter see off Roma

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

MILAN, DEC 5: A much-changed AC Milan saw off bottom side Salernitana 2-0 on Saturday to take top spot in Serie A as previous leaders Napoli lost 3-2 to Atalanta, while Inter Milan cruised to victory at Roma.
Milan coach Stefano Pioli made six changes to his starting XI from the midweek victory at Genoa, with Tuesday's crucial Champions League match against Liverpool in mind.
But Franck Kessie and Alexis Saelemaekers both scored inside the first 20 minutes to ensure a straightforward victory for the hosts at the San Siro.
Milan have given their bid for a first league title since 2011 a boost this week after bouncing back from two straight defeats with successive victories.
Pioli's men sit one point clear of reigning champions Inter, who beat Roma 3-0, and two ahead of Napoli.
"I am satisfied with a good performance, a decent victory, because some assumed this could be taken for granted," Pioli told DAZN.
"It would've been better if we had scored more goals, especially considering how many chances we created."
The seven-time European champions have to beat already-qualified Liverpool in their final group game in Milan next week to have a chance of reaching the last 16.
"We wanted to be in this position and now we can only try to give our best," Pioli said of the Liverpool game.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AC Milan move top of Serie A, Inter see off Roma
Silva shines as ManC stroll to top spot in Premier League
Benitez the fall guy for Everton's long malaise
Bayern down Dortmund to go four points clear
Wijnaldum rescues PSG after Lens leave Messi in a daze
Real ease past Real Sociedad after Barca and Atletico beaten
Avishek of India, Putri of Indonesia emerged champion in Bangabandhu Badminton
Head gets the nod as Australia confirm XI for first Ashes Test


Latest News
4 family members burnt in N'ganj house fire
Non-stop downpour halts 3rd day's play
Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years
Modi reassures to continue working with Hasina
Natore train services with other parts resume after 6 hrs
Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries
Cox's Bazar shootout kills two 'robbers'
Fauci: 'Encouraging' early feedback on Omicron case severity
More omicron detected as US hospitals strain under delta surge
Chelsea thump Arsenal to win FA Cup
Most Read News
Indonesia erruption death toll climbs to 13
Bangladesh reports six deaths, 197 fresh cases from Covid
Murder of maid at Gulshan: Couple make confession, sent to jail
1 dead, dozens hurt in Indonesia erruption
US presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98
Belgian zoo hippos test positive for COVID
Rains mars day 2 game of Bangladesh vs Pakistan
Britain tightens COVID testing for inbound travellers
One killed, 8 hurt in Rohingya camp wedding clash
Man killed in Dinajpur road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft