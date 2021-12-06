Silva shines as ManC stroll to top spot in Premier League



Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the English Premier League football match between Watford and Manchester City at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford on December 4, 2021. photo: AFP

Silva's sumptuous cushioned volley against Aston Villa in midweek earned Guardiola's glowing praise and he produced two more fine finishes to take his tally to seven goals in his last 12 Premier League games.

"Thanks to Bernardo because he made me not wrong," said City boss Guardiola. "I know he's so humble, there are top players in the Premier League and he is doing so well."

In stark contrast to Manchester United's 4-1 humbling at Vicarage Road a fortnight ago that ended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign, City virtually killed the match as a contest within four minutes.

Phil Foden picked out Raheem Sterling at the back post for the simplest of headers to open the scoring.

Silva slotted home from a narrow angle to double the visitors' lead and produced a stunning strike into the top corner after the break.

"The game could have been over after 15 minutes," added Guardiola, whose side took advantage of Chelsea's 3-2 defeat at West Ham to move one point clear of Liverpool at the top of the table.

"The most important thing is that we won. We played in a consistent way, controlled, we played a good game again."

Guardiola also has a clean bill of health for his squad heading into the hectic festive period as Foden and record signing Jack Grealish returned to the starting line-up, while Kevin De Bruyne made his comeback from coronavirus as a second-half substitute.

Foden made an immediate impact by picking out Sterling, who was given an incredible amount of space to head in his 99th Premier League goal.

A slick City move soon doubled their lead as Silva fed Ilkay Gundogan and when the German's effort was saved by Daniel Bachmann, the Portuguese international followed up to slot in at the near post.

Silva made clear his desire to leave City in the summer, but the 27-year-old is back to playing some of the best football of his career.

Mohamed Salah's free-scoring form for Liverpool may deny him individual awards come the end of the season, but Silva is also putting together his best goalscoring campaign in the Premier League. -AFP









