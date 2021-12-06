Video
Benitez the fall guy for Everton's long malaise

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135

LIVERPOOL, DEC 5: If any Everton manager could ill afford the club's worst home defeat to Liverpool for 39 years, it was Rafael Benitez.
The Spaniard was not accepted by many Toffees supporters from the minute he was appointed in June due to his previous role as a Champions League-winning manager with Liverpool.
A bright start briefly quietened the doubters. Everton sat fifth in the Premier League during the October international break having lost just one of their opening seven games.
They have taken just one point from the seven games since to plummet to 14th, just five points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the weekend fixtures.    -AFP


