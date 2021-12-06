Bayern down Dortmund to go four points clear

BERLIN, DEC 5: Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich opened up a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a 3-2 win at second-placed Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Julian Brandt and Erling Haaland scored Dortmund's goals at Signal Iduna Park, but Lewandowski netted and converted the winning penalty, either side of a Kingsley Coman goal.

Dortmund coach Marco Rose was shown a red card for arguing with the referee after a Mats Hummels handball led to Lewandowski converting the key spot-kick 12 minutes from time.

"In the first half, we should have led by more and in terms of how we played, I'm not sure we deserved to win," said Bayern forward Thomas Mueller.

"But in terms of fighting, we were there."

This was Bayern's seventh straight win over Dortmund, including five Bundesliga victories and two German Super Cup triumphs.

Dortmund were unhappy to not be awarded a penalty after Marco Reus appeared to be fouled just before Lewandowski's crucial spot kick.

"We always had the feeling that we could win. That's why it's doubly bitter that we lost like that," fumed Reus.

Dortmund forged ahead in the fifth minute when Brandt, who was later stretchered off after a clash of heads, slammed in a superb shot.

A Hummels mistake led to Lewandowski equalising four minutes later against his former club when the Poland striker motored onto a Thomas Mueller pass and fired home.

Bayern capitalised on another Dortmund error when Coman's excellent strike put the visitors in front before half-time.

Just 120 seconds after the break, Dortmund were level when Haaland shot past diving Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer after Dayot Upamecano cheaply gave away possession.

Dortmund were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty when their captain Marco Reus appeared to be fouled by Lucas Hernandez.

At the other end, Hummels was again at fault when VAR confirmed his handball, to Rose's fury, and Lewandowski made no mistake. -AFP







