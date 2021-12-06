Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 December, 2021, 1:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bayern down Dortmund to go four points clear

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140

BERLIN, DEC 5: Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich opened up a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a 3-2 win at second-placed Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
Julian Brandt and Erling Haaland scored Dortmund's goals at Signal Iduna Park, but Lewandowski netted and converted the winning penalty, either side of a Kingsley Coman goal.
Dortmund coach Marco Rose was shown a red card for arguing with the referee after a Mats Hummels handball led to Lewandowski converting the key spot-kick 12 minutes from time.
"In the first half, we should have led by more and in terms of how we played, I'm not sure we deserved to win," said Bayern forward Thomas Mueller.
"But in terms of fighting, we were there."
This was Bayern's seventh straight win over Dortmund, including five Bundesliga victories and two German Super Cup triumphs.
Dortmund were unhappy to not be awarded a penalty after Marco Reus appeared to be fouled just before Lewandowski's crucial spot kick.
"We always had the feeling that we could win. That's why it's doubly bitter that we lost like that," fumed Reus.
Dortmund forged ahead in the fifth minute when Brandt, who was later stretchered off after a clash of heads, slammed in a superb shot.
A Hummels mistake led to Lewandowski equalising four minutes later against his former club when the Poland striker motored onto a Thomas Mueller pass and fired home.
Bayern capitalised on another Dortmund error when Coman's excellent strike put the visitors in front before half-time.
Just 120 seconds after the break, Dortmund were level when Haaland shot past diving Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer after Dayot Upamecano cheaply gave away possession.
Dortmund were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty when their captain Marco Reus appeared to be fouled by Lucas Hernandez.
At the other end, Hummels was again at fault when VAR confirmed his handball, to Rose's fury, and Lewandowski made no mistake.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AC Milan move top of Serie A, Inter see off Roma
Silva shines as ManC stroll to top spot in Premier League
Benitez the fall guy for Everton's long malaise
Bayern down Dortmund to go four points clear
Wijnaldum rescues PSG after Lens leave Messi in a daze
Real ease past Real Sociedad after Barca and Atletico beaten
Avishek of India, Putri of Indonesia emerged champion in Bangabandhu Badminton
Head gets the nod as Australia confirm XI for first Ashes Test


Latest News
4 family members burnt in N'ganj house fire
Non-stop downpour halts 3rd day's play
Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years
Modi reassures to continue working with Hasina
Natore train services with other parts resume after 6 hrs
Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries
Cox's Bazar shootout kills two 'robbers'
Fauci: 'Encouraging' early feedback on Omicron case severity
More omicron detected as US hospitals strain under delta surge
Chelsea thump Arsenal to win FA Cup
Most Read News
Indonesia erruption death toll climbs to 13
Bangladesh reports six deaths, 197 fresh cases from Covid
Murder of maid at Gulshan: Couple make confession, sent to jail
1 dead, dozens hurt in Indonesia erruption
US presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98
Belgian zoo hippos test positive for COVID
Rains mars day 2 game of Bangladesh vs Pakistan
Britain tightens COVID testing for inbound travellers
One killed, 8 hurt in Rohingya camp wedding clash
Man killed in Dinajpur road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft