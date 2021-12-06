Video
Avishek of India, Putri of Indonesia emerged champion in Bangabandhu Badminton

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142

Aavishek Saini of India and Putri Kusuma of Indonesia emerged champion in the men's and women's s singles event respectively in the Bangabandhu Younex Sunrise Bangladesh Challenge that concluded today at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium in the city.
In the men's singles final, Avishek Saini of India beat his countryman Rithvik Sanjibi by 21-15, 21-18 to clinch the men's s singles title.
In the women's s singles final, Putri Kusuma of Indonesia defeated her countryman Tasia Farhanaiela by 21-12, 21-08 points to clinch the title.
In the men's doubles final, Sachin Diyas- Buaneka pair of Sri Lanka beat Bokka Novonith - Sri Krishna Sai Kumar of India by 21-15 and 21-13 points to clinch the title.
In the women's doubles final, Mehrin Riza-Orthi Sara of India defeated Kosturi Radhakrishan- Venoso Radhakrishan of Malaysia by 20-10, 21-12 points to clinch the title.
In the mixed double s final, Sachin- Diyas- Kabidho Sirimanago pair of Sri Lanka beat India' s Protik Ranade- Akshaya Warang pair by 21-15, 21-18 points to clinch the title.
China- Bangla Ciramic managing director and former MP, Sirajul Islam Mollah was the chief guest in the final and distributed the prizes in the prize distribution ceremony, presided by Bangladesh Badminton Federation president Dr Abdul Malek.    -BSS


