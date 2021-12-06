Ajaz Patel is the third bowler in the history of grabbing all ten wickets in a Test innings but his feat is more remarkable than the other two, according to Dipak Patel, the former Kiwi spinner.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Auckland on Sunday morning, he said, "Both Kumble and Jim Laker took all ten wickets in the second innings (home Tests), whereas Ajaz's journey of ten wickets began from the first day (away Test match) itself. I therefore reckon Ajaz's performance is better".

"It is very very difficult for a bowler to take all ten wickets and that too by a spinner is not easy".

Interestingly, all three members of the 10 wickets club are spinners. And yes, Kumble did tweet a congratulatory message.

It was Diapk Patel who had advised Ajaz to switch from fast bowling to spin.

"Ajaz's performance was superb and that too against the Indian batsmen. The fact is Indian batsmen play spinners well and therefore Ajaz's performance was amazing".





