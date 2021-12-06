Uttar Baridhara holds back Air Force



Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi club striker Rashedul Islam Shuvo attempting to take a shot near the D-box while acing challenge from Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra's Kyrgyzstan defender Aizar Akmatov during a Group-B match of the Independence Cup on Sunday at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka. photo: BFF

The Group-B match was played at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka.

If one of the opponents could win the match in big margin, there would be a chance for that team to play the quarterfinals. But, a tie diminished that hope for both altogether. Now, the top two of the group, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will play the quarterfinals.

In the second match, Sk Russel and Sk Jamal too played a 1-1 tie and therefore the Russel boys moved to the last eight as the champions of the group with seven points while the Jamal boys too moved to the quarters as the group runner-up with five points.

In the first match, the Baridhara boys played better and controlled the ball more than their opponents yet the fortune was not in favour of them on the day. Absence of good finishers caused them suffer in the match just like the previous encounters.

In the 32nd minute, Baridhara skipper Samin tried to take control of a thru pass of a fellow but sent the ball directly to the Air Force custodian.

The Bangladesh Air Force Football Team went ahead in the 50th minute with a goal of Jewel Miah. Striker Nizamuddin curved a freekick which Baridhara's Uzbekistan defender Saiddoston Fazilov could not clear accurately and taking the chance, Jewel fired the post from a tough spot.

Uttar Baridhara Club, however, managed to level the margin in the 83rd minute finally exploiting a penalty. For a handball by Air Force defender Hafizur Rahman was occurred, referee Shohrab Hossain awarded the freekick to Baridhara boys. Uzbekistan midfielder Evgenty Kochnev took the shot and hit the post.

None were able to break the deadlock in the end and eventually were eliminated from the round.









