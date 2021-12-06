Bangladesh hurt by fast bowlers' clueless bowling  



"It was unfortunate that our pacers could bowl well when the condition was in our favour," Babul said on Sunday.

"There was enough help for the fast bowlers as the weather was overcast. But they couldn't stick to the process; instead, they wanted to do different things after failing to take wickets."

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first in the overcast condition, ideal for the fast bowlers but two Bangladeshi pacers-Khaled Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain came up with clueless bowling to help Pakistan openers-Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique set into the crease nicely. The duo scored at a faster pace to reach 50 runs in less than an hour.

However tight bowling from left-arm spinners duo-Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan brought Bangladesh back into the contention with the former removing the two openers.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and experienced Azhar Ali steadied the ship then to help Pakistan hurl the baton. However, the opportunity came again for Bangladesh pacers when play resumed after the lunch session of day two.

Because of rain, the pitch was damp and it was expected that Bangladeshi pacers could utilize it well. Only 6.2 overs were possible but Bangladesh bowlers couldn't put any pressure; instead, the duo scored runs briskly to keep the side unscathed. According to Babul, the fast bowlers lacked mental toughness, required to thrive in Test cricket. "After failing to take wickets, they probably felt disappointed. It is where you have to have mental toughness.

When the wicket doesn't come, you should stick to the process but we tried to do different things which didn't work well." Babul admitted Pakistan are in a good position now but he believed that Bangladesh still has the chance to come back in the match.

"We are still positive about our chance. We will go there with a positive mindset. Hopefully, our pacers will learn from the mistakes and would stage a great comeback," he said.

"We had a disappointing Twenty20 World Cup but we didn't let it affect our performance in the series against Pakistan. Even though we lost the T20 series and first Test, we always remained positive. The boys' body language is positive and they are keen to do something great," he concluded.











