Rain mars day 2 game of Bangladesh vs Pakistan  



Bangladesh's captain Mominul Haque (L) speaks to field umpire as the match got interrupted due to the rains on the second day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 5, 2021. photo: AFP

Only 6.2 overs were played out of possible 98 overs of the day before the umpires called it a day as there was no stopping of rain.

Rain and bad light also interrupted the game on day one, allowing just two sessions. The day's game started after the first session was also lost to rain. Resuming the day on 161-2, Pakistan reached 188-2 with skipper Babar Azam batting on 71 and Azhar Ali on 52 at stumps.

Babar began with a boundary through fine leg off pacer Khaled Ahmed, showing his intention to score quick runs.

Azhar also hit boundary in the second ball he faced off another pacer Ebadot Hossain. He then struck two consecutive fours of Ebadot's next over to reach his 34th test fifty off 126 balls.

The rain then again came to finally force the postponement of the day.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, who didn't bowl a single over on day two, remains the most successful bowler for Bangladesh with 2-49.

Pakistan won the first Test by eight wickets and led the two-match series 1-0. -BSS







