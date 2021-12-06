National volunteer policy soon: Tajul

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tazul Islam on Sunday said the government had already finalized the draft of 'National Volunteer Policy'.

It would be placed before the cabinet soon, he said.

He said this while speaking at a programme organized marking the celebration of the International Volunteer Day (IVD) - 2021 as chief guest.

The Local Government and Rural Development Ministry, United Nations Volunteers (UNV) Bangladesh, UNFPA, VSO and WaterAid jointly organized the event at a hotel in the capital.

This year's IVD theme is 'Volunteer now for our common future'.

A total of 20 volunteers, who played a significant role in community development, received the 'IVD Bangladesh Volunteer Award - 2021' for the first time.

The UNV Bangladesh honoured the country's 20 Champion UN Volunteers together with UNDP and the LGRD Ministry.

Tazul Islam said the IVD is being celebrated to recognize the spirit of volunteerism.

Among others, Tuomo Poutiainen, UN Resident Coordinator of Bangladesh, Shalina Miah, Regional Manager of UNV Asia and the Pacific and Md Akhter Hossain, Senior Secretary of Ministry of Youth and Sports, Md. Aktar Uddin, Country Coordinator of UNV Bangladesh and Dr. Eiko Narita, Representative of UNFPA Bangladesh also spoke at the event.

