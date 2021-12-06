Video
Monday, 6 December, 2021
Govt looking into legal options to let Khaleda go abroad: Law Minister

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Sunday said the government is assessing whether there is any legal option to allow BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad for medical treatment.
 "I think the decision on it (application of Khaleda's family) should come after considering overall aspects and assessing whether there any legal scope," he said.
Talking to reporters after attending an event at the Judicial Administration Training Institute in the capital, the minister said they are also careful so that the law is not violated in this regard. "As there haven many applications, including from lawyers, I think it is appropriate to come to a well-thought-out decision after examining all aspects and whether any scope to do something in any way," he added.
Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital for various health complications since November 13.
The BNP chief's medical board members on November 28 said she immediately needs to go abroad for better treatment as she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.
On behalf of her family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the Home Ministry on November 11 seeking permission to take her abroad for treatment. Though the government earlier twice turned down such applications, it is taking time to dispose of the fresh plea of the BNP chief's family.
On November 28, the Law Minister told parliament that Khaleda is now free as she is not in government custody.     -UNB


