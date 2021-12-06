Millions to hit streets if Khaleda not sent abroad, warns BNP



Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal holds a rally in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Sunday demanding immediate release of ailing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and arrangements for her treatment abroad. photo : Observer

"Crores of people will take to the streets if you don't free our leader Khaleda Zia and restore democracy. Take steps to send her (Khaleda) abroad without any delay in your own interest," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Speaking at a rally, he alleged that the government is "conspiring" to put Bangladesh's existence at stake with its efforts to kill Khaleda without treatment.

"Free our leader so that she can go abroad for treatment and return home after recovery. Or else, you won't even find the escape route and you must stand in people's court."

Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club, demanding BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad.

Fakhrul said Khaleda Zia was kept for over two years in a damp, abandoned and shabby building of the Old Dhaka Central Jail that caused her serious illness. "This illness has reached such a level that doctors at Evercare Hospital and other physicians are saying it will be difficult to save her life if she's not taken to any advanced medical centre for treatment."

Fakhrul said students took to the streets against the government's failure to prevent road chaos. "I saw in the newspaper, they (students) showed a red card to the government. What's the reason for the boys to take to the streets? It's because you did not keep your word!" -UNB









