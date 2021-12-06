Video
Monday, 6 December, 2021, 1:50 PM
Home Back Page

14 killed as violence escalates in Nagaland

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131

KOHIMA, Dec 5: Protesters threw stones and set fire to areas around a camp belonging to Indian forces in the remote northeast, with one civilian shot dead in renewed violence a day after 14 people were killed by defence forces, officials said.
At least 14 civilians and one member of the security forces were killed in Nagaland state on Saturday night, after Indian forces mistook a group of labourers for militants and opened fire.
More than a dozen civilians and some members of the security forces were also wounded in the incident and violence that followed, said a federal defence ministry official based in New Delhi.
Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said he was "anguished" at the news of civilians, who were members of a local tribal group, being killed.
Nagaland's chief minister Neiphiu Rio told Reuters an investigation would be conducted and the guilty punished. He said the incident was the result of an intelligence failure.    -Reuters


