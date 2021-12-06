Video
Covid: 6 more die, toll crosses 28,000

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed six more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally stands 28,001. Some 197 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,577,443.   
Besides, 226 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,542,274 and overall recovery rate at 97.77, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  1.03 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.36 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 19,132 samples.
Among the six deceased, three were men and three were women. Of them, one was between 31 to 40, two between 41 to 50 and three were above 60 years old. The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,914 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,087 were women.
Around 62.7 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 37.2 million have taken both doses.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.2 million lives and infected over 263 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer. More than 238 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.






