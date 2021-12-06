22 journos get  Red Crecsent first aid course

Twenty-two journalists of different media houses have received training on 'first aid' from Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) under its training programme for two days from Friday to Saturday.

Members of Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters' Forum (BSRF) joined the training programme held at the BDRCS headquarter to learn the methods of providing first aid during various disasters.

BDRCS managing committee member Manjurul Islam, also chief editor of the DBC TV, Secretary General Firoz Salauddin, Additional Secretary General Rafiqul Islam, directors Imam Zafar Sikder and Ekram Elahi Chowdhury and BSRF President Tapan Biswas also spoke in its inaugural session.







