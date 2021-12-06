Casino case: Two remanded

Two persons including 'casino crown' Samrat's associate Mehedi Alam (42) were placed on a one-day remand each in a case filed under Arms Act with Paltan Police Station.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the remand order on Saturday. The other accused is Yuvraj Khan (32).

This information has been known from the general registration branch of the concerned court on Sunday.

The investigating officer of the case Sunday produced the duo before the court with five-day remand prayer. The court granted them remand for one day each.

Earlier on Friday morning, RAB arrested Mehedi Alam and Md Yuvraj Khan RAB from a house in the capital's Palton area. At that time, a foreign pistol, a magazine, two rounds of ammunition, 300 pieces of yaba and a large number of domestic weapons were recovered from them. A case was filed against the two at Paltan Police Station.











