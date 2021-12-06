Video
Lockdown not on cards despite emergence of Omicron, says Zahid

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said there is no plan for lockdown in the country due to the emergence of a new variant of coronavirus, Omicron.
However, the government is insisting on lab tests even if the border is not closed.
Zahid Maleque came up with the remark while inspecting the under construction building of the Bangladesh Institute of Health Management in Savar on Sunday.
The Health Minister called on the people to be careful about the new variant of Covid-19, Omicron. He said, "There is no lockdown situation in the country now. Those who are abroad now, stay where you are right now to keep your family and country safe. Keep the country safe and you will be safe too."
"Preparations are being made to prevent Omicron. An inter-ministerial meeting has been held on Omicron. Many decisions have been taken there. Those who come to our country from Africa have to undergo test 48 hours before. They have to stay in quarantine for 14 days in the country. They have to test if they come from Omicron affected country, he added.
Zahid Maleque further said, "Many quarantine centres have also been set up in Dhaka. Hospitals have been asked to set up quarantine centres. Those who come from abroad will have to quarantine at their own expenses. In addition to increasing the number of labs, ICUs of hospitals have been kept ready. We have finalized arrangements for screenings and tests at the border."
Mohammed Enamur Rahman, State Minister for Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof ABM Khurshid Alam, among others, were present.


