Monday, 6 December, 2021, 1:48 PM
Man killed in wedding function clash in Ukhiya

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Dec 5: A man was killed during a clash between the families of a bride and her groom at Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar district on Saturday night.
The incident also left eight others injured.
Deceased Mohammad Belal, 40, was a resident of Balikhali No 9 Camp.
Two people have been detained in connection with the incident, said Armed Police Battalion's Commander Superintendent Md Shihab Kaiser Khan.
Md Idris, son of Md Yunus, and Khaleda Bibi, daughter of Abdur Rahman, were in a relationship. Khaleda's family refused to marry her to Idris.
Later, she went to the home of Idris. After five days, Idris's father arranged their wedding programme on Saturday night.
Angered by this, Khaleda's family members attacked the programme around 10pm, which led to the clash.
Nine people were injured in the clash and they were taken to Ukhiya Upazila Health Complex where Belal succumbed to his injuries. Belel was uncle of Idris.
Four of the injured were later shifted to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.


