Don’t run after jobs, choose  self-employment: PM to youths



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurates the 9th SME Commodity Fair 2021 organised at the Bangabandhu International Convention Centre in the capital from her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday. photo : pid

They should not run after jobs after finishing their studies and rather be entrepreneurs, Hasina said via videoconferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban while inaugurating the Ninth National SME Products Fair on Sunday.

"As we've provided them [youth] with educational opportunities, we've also ensured technical and vocational training. Besides, we have provided all provisions, including digital, computer training and facilities for online trade," said Hasina.

Hasina highlighted her government's efforts to keep a separate allocation in the national budget to encourage the young entrepreneurs and said anyone willing to be an entrepreneur can be one these days.

"Work and provide employment opportunities for others. Be an entrepreneur. The Awami League government has taken all necessary steps to bring more people into entrepreneurship."

Bangladesh, being a 'digital nation', has eased communication, said Hasina. "Now we have the scope to know more about buying, selling and price and quality. We know more about the markets and the demand for products."

She recalled her government's initiative to ensure collateral-free loans for the young people when they formed the government for the first time. To continue that effort, they have set up the Karmasangthan Bank, she said.

"We've also introduced the Prabashi Kalyan Bank to provide loans for those migrant workers who return home and plan to do something. This bank, too, provides loans without collateral. This is how we created multiple facilities." -bdnews24.com









