Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 December, 2021, 1:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Don’t run after jobs, choose  self-employment: PM to youths

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurates the 9th SME Commodity Fair 2021 organised at the Bangabandhu International Convention Centre in the capital from her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurates the 9th SME Commodity Fair 2021 organised at the Bangabandhu International Convention Centre in the capital from her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday. photo : pid

The youth in Bangladesh should opt for entrepreneurship, which will ensure self-employment and create employment for others, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said.
They should not run after jobs after finishing their studies and rather be entrepreneurs, Hasina said via videoconferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban while inaugurating the Ninth National SME Products Fair on Sunday.
"As we've provided them [youth] with educational opportunities, we've also ensured technical and vocational training. Besides, we have provided all provisions, including digital, computer training and facilities for online trade," said Hasina.
Hasina highlighted her government's efforts to keep a separate allocation in the national budget to encourage the young entrepreneurs and said anyone willing to be an entrepreneur can be one these days.
"Work and provide employment opportunities for others. Be an entrepreneur. The Awami League government has taken all necessary steps to bring more people into entrepreneurship."
Bangladesh, being a 'digital nation', has eased communication, said Hasina. "Now we have the scope to know more about buying, selling and price and quality. We know more about the markets and the demand for products."
She recalled her government's initiative to ensure collateral-free loans for the young people when they formed the government for the first time. To continue that effort, they have set up the Karmasangthan Bank, she said.
"We've also introduced the Prabashi Kalyan Bank to provide loans for those migrant workers who return home and plan to do something. This bank, too, provides loans without collateral. This is how we created multiple facilities."     -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
National volunteer policy soon: Tajul
Govt looking into legal options to let Khaleda go abroad: Law Minister
Millions to hit streets if Khaleda not sent abroad, warns BNP
14 killed as violence escalates in Nagaland
Covid: 6 more die, toll crosses 28,000
22 journos get  Red Crecsent first aid course
Casino case: Two remanded
Dengue: 68 more hospitalized


Latest News
4 family members burnt in N'ganj house fire
Non-stop downpour halts 3rd day's play
Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years
Modi reassures to continue working with Hasina
Natore train services with other parts resume after 6 hrs
Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries
Cox's Bazar shootout kills two 'robbers'
Fauci: 'Encouraging' early feedback on Omicron case severity
More omicron detected as US hospitals strain under delta surge
Chelsea thump Arsenal to win FA Cup
Most Read News
Indonesia erruption death toll climbs to 13
Bangladesh reports six deaths, 197 fresh cases from Covid
Murder of maid at Gulshan: Couple make confession, sent to jail
1 dead, dozens hurt in Indonesia erruption
Belgian zoo hippos test positive for COVID
US presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98
Rains mars day 2 game of Bangladesh vs Pakistan
Britain tightens COVID testing for inbound travellers
One killed, 8 hurt in Rohingya camp wedding clash
Man killed in Dinajpur road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft