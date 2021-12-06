2 alleged robbers killed in 'gunfight' with RAB

BHOLA, Dec 5: Two suspected robbers were killed in a 'gunfight' with Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at Char Kukri Mukri in Char Fasson upazila of Bhola district early hours of Sunday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

Tipped off, a RAB team conducted a drive at No 1 Jalia canal in the morning, said Shakhawat Hossain, Officer-in-Charge of Dakkhin Aicha Police Station.

Sensing the presence of the elite force members, the robbers opened fire on the RAB team, forcing them to fire back which triggered the gunfight.

At one stage, two robbers were caught in the line of fire and died on the spot while the others managed to flee. Some sharp weapons and arms were recovered from the spot, said the official. The bodies were handed over to police who sent those to a local hospital morgue.









