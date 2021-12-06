Video
Monday, 6 December, 2021, 1:47 PM
Home Business

Banking Events

Selim RF Hussain reappointed BRAC Bank MD and CEO

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Business Desk

The Chairman and Board of Directors of BRAC Bank Ltd. are pleased to re-appoint the current Managing Director and CEO, Selim R. F. Hussain, till March 2026.
Hussain's reappointment has also been approved by the Central Bank and has been made effective from November 2021, says a press release.
Hussain began his journey at BRAC Bank from November 2015 and has since served two three-year terms with the bank. During his six year tenor, Hussain has led BRAC Bank from mid-table to the pinnacle of the local banking industry and has firmly established BRAC Bank as a leading financial institution in Bangladesh.
BRAC Bank's superior performance indicators in the Bangladesh Banking Sector are reflected in the highest market capitalization and the highest international investor shareholding in the local banking sector and the highest bank credit rating of all banks in the Country from both international rating agencies, S&P and Moody's. The Bank leads the local banking industry in nearly all financial metrics and is also a benchmark for corporate governance and values based banking.
Hussain has an Honours degree in Accounting from Dhaka University and an MBA (major in Finance) from the same university's Institute of Business Administration.
He had worked in various roles with the two largest multi-national banks in Bangladesh, ANZ Grindlays Bank and Standard Chartered Bank, for twenty-four years, before moving to the IDLC Group in 2010. Hussain led IDLC Finance for six years before moving to BRAC Bank in 2015.





« PreviousNext »

