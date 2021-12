BASIC Bank opens Sonagazi Sub-branch in Feni

BASIC Bank Chairman Professor Dr. Abul Hashem inaugurated the sub-branch as chief guest on December 2 last.

The Managing Director and CEO of the bank Md. Anisur Rahman presided over the event. Md. Razib Pervez, Dr. Md. Abdul Khaleque Khan, Directors of BASIC Bank and Jahir Uddin Mahmud Lipton, Chairman of Sonagazi Upazila Parishad, AM Jahirul Hawat, UNO, Professor Mofizul Hoque, President Upazila Awami League, Syed Nasir Uddin, Former Freedom Fighter Commander attended the programme as special guests.

Among others- Md. Abdur Rahim, Deputy Managing Director, Md. Ismail and Md. Abul Kalam Azad, General Managers, Md. Khorshed Alam, Manager Feni Branch, Morshed Alam, Manager Sonagazi Sub-Branch of the Bank and local businessmen, social elites, Politicians were present on the occasion.







