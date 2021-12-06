SoftBank top investor in India: Masayoshi Son

BENGALURU, Dec 5:: SoftBank is the biggest foreign investor in India's startup ecosystem, the Japanese conglomerate's founder and CEO Masayoshi Son said on Friday at the Infinity Forum, a thought leadership forum on fintech..

Son said that he had made a commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would invest $5 billion in India, but in the last ten years, Softbank has already invested $14 billion. This year alone it has invested $3 billion.

"We are providers of about 10% of the funding to all unicorns in India," Son said.

SoftBank's investments in India include those in Flipkart, Paytm, Swiggy, Zeta, among others. "I believe in the future of India. I believe in the passion of young entrepreneurs in India. I tell the young people in India-let's make it happen, I will support," he said.

-Times of India












