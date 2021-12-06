UK rush to give Covid loans caused big fraud: Watchdog

LONDON, Dec 5:A UK government rush to hand businesses emergency loans during Covid resulted in fraud worth an estimated £4.9 billion, the country's spending watchdog said on Friday.

The National Audit Office (NAO) said in a report that "the impact of prioritising speed is apparent in the high levels of estimated fraud".

The Conservative government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month had already estimated that its so-called Bounce Back Loan Scheme led to fraudulent claims totalling the equivalent of $6.5 billion or 5.7 billion euros. "Counter-fraud activity was implemented too slowly to prevent fraud effectively," the NAO said Friday.

The watchdog said "the Scheme facilitated faster lending by removing credit and affordability checks and allowing businesses to self-certify" applications.

The NAO noted that the government also ruled out additional counter-fraud measures when the Scheme was extended. --AFP





