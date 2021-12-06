Video
Monday, 6 December, 2021
Stocks maintain gaining streak

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on Sunday also witnessed an upward trend like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 29.43 points or 0.42 per cent to settle at 6,965.63. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 2.32 points to finish at 2,638.26 and 2.15 points closing at 1,461.07.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 8,949.83 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 12,451.96 million.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 373 issues traded, 245 closed green, 79 in the red and 49 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco topped the turnover chart, followed by One Bank Limited,  FIRSTSBANK, Delta Life and Power Grid.  ASIAINS was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while VAMLBDMF1 was the worst loser, losing 7.87 percent. The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All  Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 161.06 points to settle at 20,415.93 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 95.21 points to close at 12,275.70.
Of the issues traded, 192 advanced, 77 declined and 26 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 2.10 crore shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 63.33 crore.    -BSS


Stocks maintain gaining streak


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
