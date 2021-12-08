Xiaomi debuts BD-made smartphone Redmi 9A today

Redmi 9A, the first-ever smartphone made in its Gazipur plant, is set to hit the market on today (Monday). This announced by the leading global smartphone company Xiaomi on Sunday.

Redmi 9A focuses on the entire gamut of consumer needs and enhances productivity and digital enablement- making it an ideal choice for anyone looking for a budget-friendly smartphone.

Redmi 9A will be available in three-color variants: Granite Gray, Peacock Green, Sky Blue. The 2GB+32GB variant will be available for BDT 8,799 instead of regular price of BDT 10,499 across Authorized Mi Stores and retail partners starting from December 06, 2021, the company said in a press release..

Last month, Xiaomi announced its manufacturing plant in Bangladesh. Located in Gazipur, the plant will be producing approximately 3 million smartphones per year. With this initiative, Xiaomi is extending its long-term commitment to the Bangladesh market. Xiaomi Bangladesh Country Manager Ziauddin Chowdhury said: "Ever since we started operating in Bangladesh, our mission was to deliver devices with premium style, cutting-edge technology and superior quality. We are extremely delighted to launch the first locally made smartphone - the Redmi 9A. Today's launch is an incredible milestone for us and the 'Digital Bangladesh' Initiative. The Redmi 9A is fully loaded with a segment-leading 12nm gaming processor and P2i nano-coating, which helps to keep it safe from splash. In terms of value proposition, I think this phone will keep ahead of the competition in the market." Redmi 9A comes equipped with a massive 6.53? Dot Drop display for an immersive viewing experience. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh high-capacity battery that satisfies users who want to do more and enjoy more on their phones.

Redmi 9A also features the 12nm MediaTek Helio G25, an octa-core gaming chipset, allowing a smooth day-to-day operating experience. It also sports the AI-optimized 13MP rear camera that can quickly and easily capture crisp and clear images in various situations, along with a 5MP front camera.















