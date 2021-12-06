Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 December, 2021, 1:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pak textile exports projected to cross $20b target

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

LAHORE, Dec 5: With the ongoing $3.5 billion expansion plan for the textile industry, Pakistan's textile exports are likely to increase by $6bn and cross the $20bn target projected for the fiscal year 2021-22.
In November alone, textile exports were up 36 per cent as compared to the same period last year, data shared by the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) showed.
"With the ongoing expansion plan, our exports are gradually rising and reflecting very positive signs for the industry. [Textile exports will] easily reach $21bn which is one billion more than the actual target of the $20bn set for FY22," Aptma chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir told Dawn on Saturday.
"The total investment and expansion plan for all sectors for FY22 is worth $4.5bn and includes $3.5bn for textile sector alone. Investments of $1.5bn have been made so far in the textile sector while the rest $2bn would be in place by June 30, 2022," the Aptma chairman explained. Major investments and expansions have been made for value-addition including from semi-finished to finished goods, raw cloth to dyed cloth to garments for example, he maintained.
"Since things are in the right directions at present, we will surely achieve our targets and even more this year subject to continuation of pro-exports' policies," the Aptma chairman believed.
The association has termed textile growth in November and July to November, 2021 a good omen for the textile industry.
"Alhamdulillah Textile entrepreneurs have honoured their commitment, with expansion plans well on track Textile exports are set to increase by 6 billion dollars this year compared to last year, thereby equivalent to the 3 year IMF Program," the association said in a tweet on Saturday.
According to data shared by Aptma, textile exports (silk, wool, cotton, vegetable textile fibres, man-made staple fibres, wadding, carpets, special woven fabrics, impregnated, coated textile fibres, knitted fabrics, apparel and other made-up textile articles etc) jumped to over $1.747bn (36pc) in November from over $1.286bn attained in the same period in 2020.
Likewise, exports jumped to over $7.834bn from July to November 2021, posting a rise of 29pc from over $6.052 recorded in the same period last year.    -Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Selim RF Hussain reappointed BRAC Bank MD and CEO
BASIC Bank opens Sonagazi Sub-branch in Feni
City Bank launches Shariah-based City Islamic banking
SoftBank top investor in India: Masayoshi Son
Pak gets $3b Saudi loan as part of economic support package
UK rush to give Covid loans caused big fraud: Watchdog
Stocks maintain gaining streak


Latest News
4 family members burnt in N'ganj house fire
Non-stop downpour halts 3rd day's play
Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years
Modi reassures to continue working with Hasina
Natore train services with other parts resume after 6 hrs
Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries
Cox's Bazar shootout kills two 'robbers'
Fauci: 'Encouraging' early feedback on Omicron case severity
More omicron detected as US hospitals strain under delta surge
Chelsea thump Arsenal to win FA Cup
Most Read News
Indonesia erruption death toll climbs to 13
Bangladesh reports six deaths, 197 fresh cases from Covid
Murder of maid at Gulshan: Couple make confession, sent to jail
1 dead, dozens hurt in Indonesia erruption
Belgian zoo hippos test positive for COVID
US presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98
Rains mars day 2 game of Bangladesh vs Pakistan
Britain tightens COVID testing for inbound travellers
One killed, 8 hurt in Rohingya camp wedding clash
We don't want to see 'kawas' in Awami League: Taposh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft