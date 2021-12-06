Video
ICMAB opens Uttara Study Center

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Business Desk

South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President A.K.M. Delwer Hussain (3rd from left) and ICMAB President Abu Bakkar Siddique (3rd from right) attend the opening of ICMAB Uttara Study Centre as the chief guest and the special gust respectively, on Saturday.



The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) has opened the ICMAB Uttara Study Center on Saturday, to ensure access to the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) programme by members of the society across the country.
South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President  A.K.M. Delwer Hussain and ICMAB President Abu Bakkar Siddique attended the occasion as the chief guest and the special gust respectively.
ICMAB Vice Presidents Md. Mamunur Rashid and Md. Munirul Islam, ICMAB Secretary Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin and ICMAB Treasurer A.K.M. Kamruzzaman also spoke. Yje Council Members along with a large number of Fellow and Associate Members from Uttara attended the programme.


