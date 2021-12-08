Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 8 December, 2021, 1:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Envoy Textiles to raise Tk 87cr thru preference shares

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202
Business Correspondent

Envoy Textiles is going to raise Tk 87 crore through issuing preference shares. Preference shares mean the shares in a company that are owned by people who have the right to receive part of the company's profits before the holders of ordinary shares are paid.
Envoy will issue 8.7 crore shares through a private placement at a face value of Tk 10 each.
The raised fund will be used to finance the upcoming project expansion for the production of blended yarn and to prepay a portion of high-cost borrowing, said the company in a disclosure posted on the DSE website on Sunday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BFIU, UCB holds workshop on anti-money laundering
IBBL opens its 383 Branch at Bagha, Rajshahi
FSIBL opens 3 sub-branches
‘Growing LNG import to hurt country’s energy security’
Energypac wins AmCham CSR Excellence Award
Altamis Nabil elected JCI Dhaka West President
HM Steel distributor team performs Umrah
Tax receipts from DSE dropped by 14.80pc in November


Latest News
Two children drown in Faridpur
Bangladesh, India to drive SA’s growth, prosperity: US
30 institutions receive Green Award 2020
20 to be hanged over BUET student Abrar Fahad murder
Bangladesh 72/4 at lunch
Tokyo governor plans to introduce same-sex marriage next year
Boris Johnson under fire over video of staff joking about lockdown party
Liverpool eliminate Milan as Origi and Salah seal comeback win
Clinical Real sink 10-man Inter to win group
Scholz takes reins from Merkel for new German era
Most Read News
Rohingyas sue Facebook for $150bn over hate speech
Saudi Arabia and Oman sign deals worth $30 bn
Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID shots with Moderna gives better immune response
Bangladesh’s total Covid fatalities stand at 28,010
Continuous rains damage Aman paddy, lentil in Barguna
Indonesian volcano eruption death toll rises to 34
HC asks to remove Murad's obscene audios, videos from social media
BNP plans to take legal action against Murad
Pakistan lose 2 early wickets on 4th day of Dhaka test
Man killed in Panchagarh road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft