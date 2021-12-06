Tripura to transmit 20pc more electricity to BD

The Government of India and the People's Republic of Bangladesh (GoB), by a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) made on 11th January 2010 had, inter-alia, agreed for power trading between Bangladesh and India at a mutually agreed price and procedure.

Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) will supply 160 MW plus 20% (maximum 192 MW) power to Bangladesh instead of earlier 160MW.

NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVN) was designated as "Nodal Agency" by Ministry of Power, GoI for cross border trading of power with Bangladesh from Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL). Initially agreement was signed among the parties namely - TSECL, NVVN and BPDB (Bangladesh Power Development Board) for a quantum of 100 MW of power in March 2016 which was subsequently extended to 160 MW. This agreement was expired on 16.03.2021.

In the 19th Joint Working Group/ Joint Steering Committee meetings on Indo-Bangladesh Co-operation in Power Sector between Bangladesh and India held on 23rd January 2021 at Dhaka, Bangladesh, it was decided that "the contract may be extended provided the tariff, terms & conditions, tenure and quantum of power are acceptable to both the parties".

Accordingly, under the guidance of Jishnu Dev Varma, Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura; Kiran Gitte,the then Secretary (Power), Government of Tripura and Dr. M. S. Kele, Managing Director, TSECL negotiated with the Bangladesh counterpart and finalize the modified terms & conditions of the agreement for a period of another five years w.e.f. 17.03.2021 to 16.03.2026 after four meetings among the stakeholders.

Dr. M. S. Kele, MD, TSECL and Praveen Saxena, CEO, NVVN represented India and Secretary (Power), GoB and Director, BPDB represented Bangladesh and signed this tripartite supplementary agreement on 2nd December, 2021 in Bangladesh.

As per the modified terms & conditions of the agreement, TSECL will supply 160 MW+20% (i.e. maximum 192 MW) to Bangladesh instead of earlier 160MW. The tariff for this supply for the 1stContract year shall be Rs 6.27/kWh and trading margin to NVVN will be of Ps 01/kWh w.e.f 17th March 2021 with fixed year on year escalation of 2% per year. This Supplementary Agreement shall be the integral part of the earlier Power Sale Agreement which was executed on 18th March 2016. The agreement can further be extended on mutually agreed terms and conditions in future. -Business Standard (India)











