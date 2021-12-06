Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 December, 2021, 1:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tripura to transmit 20pc more electricity to BD

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136

The Government of India and the People's Republic of Bangladesh (GoB), by a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) made on 11th January 2010 had, inter-alia, agreed for power trading between Bangladesh and India at a mutually agreed price and procedure.
Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) will supply 160 MW plus 20% (maximum 192 MW) power to Bangladesh instead of earlier 160MW.
NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVN) was designated as "Nodal Agency" by Ministry of Power, GoI for cross border trading of power with Bangladesh from Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL). Initially agreement was signed among the parties namely - TSECL, NVVN and BPDB (Bangladesh Power Development Board) for a quantum of 100 MW of power in March 2016 which was subsequently extended to 160 MW. This agreement was expired on 16.03.2021.
In the 19th Joint Working Group/ Joint Steering Committee meetings on Indo-Bangladesh Co-operation in Power Sector between Bangladesh and India held on 23rd January 2021 at Dhaka, Bangladesh, it was decided that "the contract may be extended provided the tariff, terms & conditions, tenure and quantum of power are acceptable to both the parties".
Accordingly, under the guidance of Jishnu Dev Varma, Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura; Kiran Gitte,the then Secretary (Power), Government of Tripura and Dr. M. S. Kele, Managing Director, TSECL negotiated with the Bangladesh counterpart and finalize the modified terms & conditions of the agreement for a period of another five years w.e.f. 17.03.2021 to 16.03.2026 after four meetings among the stakeholders.
Dr. M. S. Kele, MD, TSECL and Praveen Saxena, CEO, NVVN represented India and Secretary (Power), GoB and Director, BPDB represented Bangladesh and signed this tripartite supplementary agreement on 2nd December, 2021 in Bangladesh.
As per the modified terms & conditions of the agreement, TSECL will supply 160 MW+20% (i.e. maximum 192 MW) to Bangladesh instead of earlier 160MW. The tariff for this supply for the 1stContract year shall be Rs 6.27/kWh and trading margin to NVVN will be of Ps 01/kWh w.e.f 17th March 2021 with fixed year on year escalation of 2% per year. This Supplementary Agreement shall be the integral part of the earlier Power Sale Agreement which was executed on 18th March 2016. The agreement can further be extended on mutually agreed terms and conditions in future.    -Business Standard (India)


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Selim RF Hussain reappointed BRAC Bank MD and CEO
BASIC Bank opens Sonagazi Sub-branch in Feni
City Bank launches Shariah-based City Islamic banking
SoftBank top investor in India: Masayoshi Son
Pak gets $3b Saudi loan as part of economic support package
UK rush to give Covid loans caused big fraud: Watchdog
Stocks maintain gaining streak


Latest News
4 family members burnt in N'ganj house fire
Non-stop downpour halts 3rd day's play
Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years
Modi reassures to continue working with Hasina
Natore train services with other parts resume after 6 hrs
Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries
Cox's Bazar shootout kills two 'robbers'
Fauci: 'Encouraging' early feedback on Omicron case severity
More omicron detected as US hospitals strain under delta surge
Chelsea thump Arsenal to win FA Cup
Most Read News
Indonesia erruption death toll climbs to 13
Bangladesh reports six deaths, 197 fresh cases from Covid
1 dead, dozens hurt in Indonesia erruption
Murder of maid at Gulshan: Couple make confession, sent to jail
Belgian zoo hippos test positive for COVID
US presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98
Rains mars day 2 game of Bangladesh vs Pakistan
Britain tightens COVID testing for inbound travellers
One killed, 8 hurt in Rohingya camp wedding clash
We don't want to see 'kawas' in Awami League: Taposh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft