Axiata hails govt for implementing  digital Bangladesh vision



Robi Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer Shahed Alam handed over a congratulation letter from Axiata Group CEO to ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP (Left) at the latter's office on Sunday.

In his letter, CEO Izzaddin praised State Minister Palak for his youthful and energetic leadership. He also thanked the ICT State Minister for supporting Robi to set up the National Information Center, 333, in collaboration with a2i, and for recognizing bdapps as the National Appstore.

He also praised ICT State Minister's efforts in setting up Hi-Tech parks around the country, creating Start Up Bangladesh to kick start the start-up culture, combatting Corona pandemic with simple digital solutions, branding Bangladesh as the leading outsourcing destination for the global ICT sector, expansion of the ecommerce sector, and galvanizing the students around the country into the fold of ICT through Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Center.

State Minister Palak thanked Axiata Group for the kind gesture. He expressed his overwhelming joy in being able to celebrate the successful implementation of Digital Bangladesh vision on the same year the country is celebrating the Golden Jubilee of its independence. Palak also thanked Robi for being the leading contributor in the making of Digital Bangladesh.



































