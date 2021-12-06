311 entrepreneurs take part in 9th Nat’l SME Fair

The 'Ninth National SME Products Fair 2021' organized by SME Foundation opened on Sunday in the city's Bangabandhu International Conference Center.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the event virtually from Ganabhaban as chief guest.

The purpose of the fair is to promote, disseminate, sell and expand SMEs products in local and international markets, besides assisting SME entrepreneurs in developing relationships and building bridges with stakeholders.

It also aims to create mutual connections between consumers and producers and to receive creative opinions and suggestions from various quarters including consumers.

According to the organizers, 311 SME entrepreneurs from all over the country are participating in this year's fair. They are displaying their products in 325 stalls. Among the entrepreneurs, 60 per cent are women and 40 per cent are men.

The fair includes light engineering products, electrical and electronics products, plastic products, IT products, jute products, leather goods, food and agricultural processed products, herbal / organic products, herbal / organic products, handicrafts and fashion design.

It also include jewelry items produced in the country, indigenous products of various small and medium industries also are being displayed and sold. However, as always, no foreign products will be displayed or sold at the fair.

In addition to displaying and selling local products, the fair also has buyer and seller meeting booths, blood donation programs, media centers and online product marketing stalls.

Stalls were also opened by government agencies like BSIC, BSEC, BCIC, BITAC and BSTI as well as sponsors BRAC, Agrani Bank and Eastern Bank.

At the inaugural function of the fair in the morning, 'National SME Entrepreneur Award 2021' was given to successful entrepreneurs in recognition of the contribution and participation of SME entrepreneurs in the overall economic development of Bangladesh.

In the eight-day fair, four seminars on easy financing for SME entrepreneurs, women entrepreneur development, technology development, cluster development will be organized, which will be held on Sunday at different stations.

In the last eight national SME fairs, 1,561 entrepreneurs have sold products worth around Tk219 million and received orders worth Tk365 million. In addition, 3,162 SME entrepreneurs displayed products at 86 regional (divisional and district level) SME product fairs and sold products worth Tk233 million and received orders worth Tk214 million.

















