Chevron to give vocational training to local youths

Chevron, the operator of Bibiyan and Moulvibazar gas fields reiterates its commitment to provide vocational training to the local youths through establishing a permanent training facility in Sylhet and Dhaka divisions.

Chevron Bangladesh President, Eric M. Walker expressed Chevron's commitment while paying a visit to two of Swisscontact's Dhaka-based youth skill development projects, said a Chevron press release on Monday.

The Uttoron project provides training through UCEP Bangladesh and Dhaka Ahsania Mission respectively on Packaging and Finishing Operations and mobile-phone servicing.

During the visit, Walker spoke to the trainees, inquiring about their reasons for joining the training and their future plans. The trainees also showed off their skills through live, practical demonstrations, the press release said.

The three objectives of the current phase of the project are to provide vocational training to 2,000 youths, establish a permanent training facility in collaboration with Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) that SCC will operate beyond the project lifespan, and introduce internationally standardized, advanced welding training in Bangladesh with Khulna Shipyard.

At the end of the visit, he participated in the completion ceremony for the mobile phone servicing course, distributing certificates to the graduates.

Muhammad Imrul Kabir, Director, Corporate Affairs, Chevron Bangladesh; Mujibul Hasan, Country Director-Swisscontact Bangladesh; Dr. M. Ehsanur Rahman, Executive Director, Dhaka Ahsania Mission and selected staff from Chevron and Swisscontact were present on the occasion.

Uttoron, Skills for Better Life, a three-year project funded by Chevron Bangladesh is being implemented by Swisscontact in Sylhet and Dhaka divisions, the release said.















