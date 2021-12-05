Call to make a work plan for next 100yrs

Speakers called upon the Dhaka University (DU) authorities to make a work plan for the next 100 years.

They came up with the remark on the fourth day of the DU's centenary discussion meeting at the central playground of the university on Saturday.

Prof Dr Md Shahadat Hossainin, former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University, presided over the discussion while Asaduzzaman Khan, Minister of Home Affairs of Bangladesh, Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Minister of Industries of Bangladesh, Rasheda K Chowdhury, a Bangladeshi academic and Advisor of Caretaker Government and Masud Bin Momen, Senior Secretary of Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh, eminent cultural personality Ramendu Majumdar were present as honorary

guest. Md Mashiur Rahman and Dhaka University Teachers Association General Secretary Prof Md Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan spoke to the programme.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman and Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education) Prof ASM Maqsood Kamal, former and current teachers and students of the university enjoyed the discussion session.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said, "Dhaka University is the centre of all movements. From the language movement of 1952 to the great liberation war and everything that Bangladesh has achieved since our independence, this Dhaka University has made a unique contribution. The majority of today's young generation who are contributing to the country are students of Dhaka University."

He hoped that the students of Dhaka University would retain the reputation and tradition of the university in their respective fields of work in the future as well.

Awami League presidium member and former agriculture minister Begum Matia Chowdhury said, "Teachers and students of Dhaka University have always enlightened themselves by practicing free thinking and enlightened the society, country and nation. In order for the present and future students of the university to be enlightened in this light, these practices must be kept intact. "

She hoped that the teachers and students would take the university further by keeping in touch with the advancement of knowledge and science.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said, "I am proud to be a student of Dhaka University. Coming to this campus in the sixties, I got to know Bangabandhu, saw Bangabandhu's movement-struggle-leadership and got to know Bangladesh. The students of this university have taken the lead in every movement. They will continue to make significant contributions to the development and progress of the country."

At the end of the discussion, a cultural programme was held with the participation of famous artists of the country.