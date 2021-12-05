Video
Sunday, 5 December, 2021
Front Page
Mangled and twisted auto-rickshaw after a train collide
Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Count : 66
Mangled and twisted auto-rickshaw after a train collide
Mangled and twisted auto-rickshaw after a train collide with it and a bus at Jhaotala at Khulshi in Chattogram city on Saturday killing three persons. PHOTO: OBSERVER
