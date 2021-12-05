3 killed, 8 injured as train ploughs into bus, autorickshaw in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 4: Three people, including a policeman, were killed and eight others injured while a bus and CNG autorickshaw collided head-on with a Demu train at a railway crossing in Jhautala area under Khulshi police station in the port city of Chattogram.

The accident took place around 11:30 am on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as police constable Monir Hossain, 40, works in the traffic north division from Begumganj, Noakhali. Syed Bahauddin Ahmed, 30, son of Syed Sohraf Hossain of Hamjarbagh area under Panchlaish and Sajjad, 19, HSC student of Pahartali College.

The injured were identified as Abul Hossain, 65, Jamir Hossain, 48, Shahidul Islam, 40, Joynal, 26, Jobaida, 20, Shamima, 11, Mohammad, 10 and Adnan, 6.

The Additional Commi-ssioner (ADC) of the city police and the officer-in-charge (OC) of Khulshi police station have confirmed the deaths in the train accident.

Panchlaish Model Police Station officer-in-charge

OC (Investigation) Sadequr Rahman said the injured were admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. Condition of injured Abul Hossain, 65, and Jamir Hossain, 48, is critical.

Chattogram Railway Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Hasan Chowdhury said the accident occurred due to disobedience of the railway signal as the bus tried to drive through the level-crossing hitting two auto-rickshaws from behind and dragged those onto the level crossing.

According to the locals, the CNG-autorickshaw and the bus fell in front of the Demu train while crossing the rail crossing disobeying the railway signal.

Meanwhile, a three-member panel, headed by Additional Superintendent of Chattogram Railway Mohammad Abdul Gafur, was formed to look into the incident, said Hasan Chowdhury, assistant superintendent of Chattogram Railway Police.

Train accidents are common in Bangladesh, many at unmanned level crossings and some due to the poor condition of tracks. According to data provided by the Bangladesh Railway, in August 2019, only 466 gates of its 1,412 level crossings have gatemen.

In November 2019, a deadly collision occurred between Dhaka-bound Turna Nishita Express and Chattogram-bound Udayan Express on the Dhaka-Chattogram route near the Mandbagh railway station in Kasba upazila of Brahmanbaria. The train crash had left at least 16 people dead and over 100 others injured.

At least 113 people, including 26 women and 11 children, were killed in railway accidents between January 1 and June 30 this year, according to a July report, jointly prepared by the Green Club of Bangladesh (GCB) and the National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways.





