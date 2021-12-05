KUET suspends BCL GS, 8 others for misbehaviour

Khulna, Dec 4: Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) authorities temporarily expelled nine members of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), including its General Secretary Sadman Nahian Sejan, over the unnatural death of Professor Dr Md Selim Hossain.

Selim was professor of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) Department of the university.

They were suspended for violating discipline and code of conduct of the university.

The university authorities also formed a five member probe committee to investigate the unnatural death of the teacher.

The decision was made on Friday at the 76th syndicate meeting on the KUET campus with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kazi Sazzad Hossain in the chair.

KUET Professor Dr Mohiuddin Ahmed headed

the committee while Professor Dr Md Alhaj Uddin is its Member Secretary.

The committee has been asked to submit a probe report with recommendation to the VC within 10 days over unnatural death of Prof Dr Md Selim.

Following the unnatural death of Professor Selim, students and teachers of KUET boycotted classes, examination and all administrative activities from December 1, demanded exemplary punishment of culprits who manhandled Professor Dr Selim.

After analyzing video footage of CCTV and examining some witnesses, the syndicate meeting declared their punishment with effect from Friday, he said.

The suspended students are KUET unit Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) General Secretary Sadman Nahian Sejan, and Md Riaj Khan Niloy, students of CSE Department, Md Tahmidul Haque ishrak, and Mahmudul Hasan of CE Department, Md Sadman Sakib, and ASM Ragib Ahsan Munna of LE Department, Mohammad Quamaruzzaman and Faisal Ahmed Rifat of ME Department, and Md Naiumur Rahman Antu of MSE Department.

According to sources, all of the expelled students are involved in the politics of Chhatra League.

The KUET administration in a statement on Saturday said Professor Md Selim's unnatural death was discussed at the 76th syndicate meeting. There, by reviewing the CCTV footage and other information, the issue of breach of student discipline and misconduct became clear.

Based on this, it was decided to temporarily expel nine students from the university.

Earlier, KUET authorities closed all activities until December 13 and asked students to vacant all dormitories by Friday (yesterday) afternoon following the death of the teacher.

On November 30, Prof Dr Md Selim died of cardiac arrest in his residence after completion of his duty at the KUET.

President of KUET Teachers Association Pratik Chandra Biswas alleged that Professor Dr Md Selim died on the day due to cardiac arrest following a huge mental oppression.

It was alleged that the teacher died as leaders and activists of BCL harassed him mentally.

KUET Teachers Association termed the incident a murder. Family members of Professor Selim also termed the incident a murder.

According to campus sources, a group of BCL leaders and activists took Professor Selim to his room in the department on his way to home and tortured him mentally on Tuesday.









